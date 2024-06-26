Truck traffic will be restricted in Kyiv from June 27 due to heat wave

From Thursday, June 27, and until July 1, traffic restrictions for trucks will be imposed in the capital due to the predicted heat wave. This was warned by the Kyiv City Administration, reports UNN.

Thus, when the air temperature exceeds +28°C, from 10:00 to 22:00, traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Kyiv road network for heavy vehicles with a total weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons - KCSA said.

Compliance with these restrictions will be monitored by the Patrol Police Department in Kyiv.

Record temperatures in recent days have caused "hundreds, if not thousands" of deaths, as well as numerous wildfires in Europe, Asia, and the United States.