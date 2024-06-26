$41.340.03
Syrskyi meets with brigades holding defense in Donetsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65406 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Donetsk region, met with soldiers of several brigades holding defense in one of the hottest spots of the frontline, presented awards and thanked Ukrainian defenders for their courage and selflessness in the fight for freedom and independence of Ukraine.

Syrskyi meets with brigades holding defense in Donetsk sector

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, paid a visit to Donetsk region, during which he visited brigades holding defense in one of the hottest areas of the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to Syrsky's statement on Telegram.

Details 

In particular, Syrsky met with the soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade.

Heroic people who skillfully and decisively destroy the occupiers. The brigade has been defending our land since the first days of Russian aggression. Now, in the course of fierce fighting, Sicheslav paratroopers continue to confidently hold back the Russian invasion in one of the most important sections of the contact line

- The Commander-in-Chief said. 

He also honored the soldiers, sergeants and officers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade. They are desperately fighting against the superior forces of the occupiers and are a true example of courage and patriotism. 

Fortifications and drones: Zelensky held a meeting on the security situation in Donetsk region26.06.24, 13:20 • 28124 views

Syrsky also presented awards to the personnel of the 47th separate mechanized brigade and thanked the personnel of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade

I thank all Ukrainian defenders who are now fighting for our freedom and independence. I recognize the dedication of everyone who bravely defends Ukraine, our home and our people

- summarized the Commander-in-Chief. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Donetsk region to hear reports on the operational situation, discuss the actions of the Defense Forces with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and brigade commanders, thank the soldiers and present them with awards.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
