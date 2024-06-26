Fortifications and drones: Zelensky held a meeting on the security situation in Donetsk region

As part of his working trip to the Donetsk region, president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the security situation in the region with the regional leadership. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the president.

During the meeting, the head of state officially introduced the newly appointed commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Gnatov.

I understand that this is one of the most important missions, probably one of the most difficult positions in the army, especially during the war. Therefore, I would like to wish you effective work, success and, of course, victory – as a result of appropriate actions. I really want you to remember that the most important thing is our people, and do everything possible to preserve the maximum number of personnel - said Vladimir Zelensky.

In addition, the president heard reports from the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Svirsky, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadim Filashkin and the head of the SBU Department in Donetsk and Luhansk regions Alexander Nadtochiy.

In particular, Sirsky reported on the situation on the front line in the Donetsk region and in certain directions in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. He informed about the progress of recruitment of Brigades, the dynamics of ammunition supply and their consumption.

In turn, Vadim Filashkin spoke about the completion of defense lines. According to him, the third line of fortifications, which is being built by civilians, is 90% ready.

He also noted that the regional authorities help the military in the construction of the second line of defensive structures. Work continues to restore water supply to Pokrovsk, evacuate people from front-line areas and prepare for the new academic year, which will be held online in this region.

Following the meeting, the president instructed to take into account the increased need for drones in the Pokrovsky direction when distributing UAVs between different parts of the front, as well as simplify the procedure for issuing documents certifying the destruction of housing in frontline areas.

