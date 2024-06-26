Princess Anne: husband reports on her health after horse incident

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 53283 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60084 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 82925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168187 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214633 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132686 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362053 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180190 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148807 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197525 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 53381 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48007 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 60210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63572 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83036 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 596 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4490 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11893 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33348 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35277 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Princess Anne: husband reports on her health after horse incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102780 views

Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, remains hospitalized after suffering a head injury and concussion in an incident with a horse at her country estate. Her husband, Tim Lawrence, reports her "slow recovery.

Princess Anne: husband reports on her health after horse incident

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, remains in hospital after an incident with a horse at her country estate. Her husband Tim Lawrence reported on the princess's health. Writes UNN with reference to Die Presse.

Details

Three days after a horse incident at her country estate, Princess Anne is still under observation in hospital for her injuries. "She will come out when she is ready," her husband Tim Lawrence said on Wednesday after visiting a clinic in Bristol. According to the Vice Admiral, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III is "slowly recovering".

Tim Lawrence thanked the medics and said he was "deeply moved by all the wonderful messages" he had received.

The woman suffered head injuries and a concussion while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. According to British media reports, Princess Anne has no memory of the incident. According to doctors, the injuries could have been caused by the horse's legs or head.

HelpHelp

Princess Anne is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the sister of King Charles III. Anne is a passionate equestrian and participated in the triathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Princess Kate makes her first public appearance since starting cancer treatment - attends King Charles' birthday parade15.06.24, 15:31 • 16730 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Charles III
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40