Princess Anne: husband reports on her health after horse incident

Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III, remains in hospital after an incident with a horse at her country estate. Her husband Tim Lawrence reported on the princess's health. Writes UNN with reference to Die Presse.

Three days after a horse incident at her country estate, Princess Anne is still under observation in hospital for her injuries. "She will come out when she is ready," her husband Tim Lawrence said on Wednesday after visiting a clinic in Bristol. According to the Vice Admiral, the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III is "slowly recovering".

Tim Lawrence thanked the medics and said he was "deeply moved by all the wonderful messages" he had received.

The woman suffered head injuries and a concussion while walking at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. According to British media reports, Princess Anne has no memory of the incident. According to doctors, the injuries could have been caused by the horse's legs or head.

Princess Anne is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the sister of King Charles III. Anne is a passionate equestrian and participated in the triathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games.

