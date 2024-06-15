$41.340.03
10:10 AM • 14617 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Princess Kate makes her first public appearance since starting cancer treatment - attends King Charles' birthday parade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16730 views

Princess Kate of Wales, who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, made her first public appearance since her diagnosis at the King's birthday parade. Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, emphasized that the Duchess of Cambridge's full return to ceremonial duties is not yet in question.

Princess Kate of Wales, who continues chemotherapy for cancer, appeared at the Royal Flag Parade. According to the BBC, this is the first public event in which she has participated since her diagnosis was announced, UNN reports.

Details

Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Prince and Princess of Wales, emphasized that the Duchess of Cambridge's full return to ceremonial duties is not yet in question, and even her plan to appear at the parade on the occasion of the presentation of the royal flag may change at the last minute.

On Saturday, Kate, along with other members of the royal family, will receive the parade, standing with her children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The ceremony she plans to take part in is a parade in honor of the king's birthday, which is traditionally celebrated in the summer, not on his actual birthday in November.

The ceremony traditionally includes a military parade and a review of troops with music and performances.

This year, after being treated for cancer, the king will be in a carriage, not on horseback, when he reviews the troops at the Horse Guards parade.

According to a spokesman for Buckingham Palace, King Charles is "delighted" that the Princess of Wales will attend the ceremony.

Add

According to media reports, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen in the glass state carriage of the British monarchs. Later, she will also appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

In a message released the day before, Kate saidthat her treatment was "making good progress" and announced that she would take part in the parade in honor of the king.

But she also added that the therapy is not complete and will continue for several more months.

"There is still a long way to go," she wrote in a post on her social media.

Since the Princess of Wales made her diagnosis public in March by posting a very personal video on social media, there have been no new details about her health from the palace.

The princess's new message is posted with a fresh photo taken by photographer Matt Porteous outside her home in Windsor.

The princess, however, reminds us that any good news about her illness should be taken with caution.

"Anyone who has been through chemotherapy knows that there are good days and bad days," she explained.

"One day you feel weak and tired, and you have to let your body rest. But the next day, you feel stronger, and you want to make the most of your good health," Kate continued.

"I am learning patience, especially in the face of uncertainty. I take each day as it comes; I listen to my body and give myself much-needed time to heal," she added.

Kate also expressed her gratitude for the words of support she received during her treatment, admitting that she was amazed by their number and warmth.

"It really made a world of difference to William and me, and it really helped us both get through some tough times," she admitted.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

