The Russian army attacked eight communities of Sumy region

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 71860 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80420 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100845 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178618 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138006 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365607 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180989 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149235 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197708 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views

08:18 AM • 18362 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 71965 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66686 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80534 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81460 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 100949 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7260 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10443 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14788 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36004 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37712 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Russian army attacked eight communities of Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29517 views

The Russian army carried out 22 strikes on 8 settlements in the Sumy region and carried out 52 explosions, as a result of which one person was injured.

The Russian army attacked eight communities of Sumy region

During the day on June 26, the Russian army struck Sumy region 22 times. 52 explosions were recorded.Khotinskaya, Miropolskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarevskaya, Esmanskaya, Seredino-Budskaya and Znob-Novgorod communities were under Russian fire. As a result of the shelling, one person was injured. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

The Esman Community was hit by an FPV Drone (1 explosion), mortar fire (2 explosions), and shelling (6 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya the community was attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions), mortar attacks (10 explosions), shelling (2 explosions), and dropping a grenade from a UAV (1 explosion).

In Seredino-Budsky community there was a mortar attack (4 explosions). As a result, a local resident was injured.

Krasnopolskaya hromada was hit by FPV drones (6 explosions) and shelled (5 explosions).

In The Khotyn community, an FPV drone was shelled (1 explosion).

In the Miropolsky community, an attack using a Lancet-type UAV was recorded (2 explosions).

In the Znob-Novgorod community, the Russian army fired artillery (6 explosions).

On Belopolskaya hromada, the Russian army dropped 3 mines.

The Russian army shelled eight communities of Sumy region, 54 explosions were recorded26.06.24, 10:03 • 17912 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
