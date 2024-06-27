The Russian army attacked eight communities of Sumy region

During the day on June 26, the Russian army struck Sumy region 22 times. 52 explosions were recorded.Khotinskaya, Miropolskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarevskaya, Esmanskaya, Seredino-Budskaya and Znob-Novgorod communities were under Russian fire. As a result of the shelling, one person was injured. This was reported in the Sumy RMA, reports UNN.

Details

The Esman Community was hit by an FPV Drone (1 explosion), mortar fire (2 explosions), and shelling (6 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya the community was attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions), mortar attacks (10 explosions), shelling (2 explosions), and dropping a grenade from a UAV (1 explosion).

In Seredino-Budsky community there was a mortar attack (4 explosions). As a result, a local resident was injured.

Krasnopolskaya hromada was hit by FPV drones (6 explosions) and shelled (5 explosions).

In The Khotyn community, an FPV drone was shelled (1 explosion).

In the Miropolsky community, an attack using a Lancet-type UAV was recorded (2 explosions).

In the Znob-Novgorod community, the Russian army fired artillery (6 explosions).

On Belopolskaya hromada, the Russian army dropped 3 mines.

