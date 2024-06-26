The Russian army shelled eight communities of Sumy region, 54 explosions were recorded

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 15 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 54 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy RMA, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Novoslobodskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled.

Esman community: FPV drone attacks (4 explosions), mortar attacks (5 explosions) were carried out.

Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired artillery (3 explosions).

Novoslobodskaya hromada: rocket attack (1 explosion) was recorded.

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: 12 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.

Krasnopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions).

Yunakovskaya hromada: mortar attacks (2 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (1 explosion)were recorded

Shalyginskaya community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Znob-Novgorod community: artillery attack was carried out (17 explosions).

