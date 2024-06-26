The Russian army shelled eight communities of Sumy region, 54 explosions were recorded

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4686 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 97659 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 108765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124440 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191853 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235245 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144432 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369496 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181937 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 97659 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 90766 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 108766 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 104554 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124440 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2766 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5970 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12446 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14028 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17944 views
The Russian army shelled eight communities of Sumy region, 54 explosions were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17912 views

The Russian army shelled 8 settlements in the Sumy region, 54 explosions were recorded as a result of mortar, artillery, rocket attacks and drone strikes.

The Russian army shelled eight communities of Sumy region, 54 explosions were recorded

At night and in the morning, the Russians carried out 15 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 54 explosions were recorded. This is reported by the Sumy RMA, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Yunakovskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Novoslobodskaya, Esmanskaya, Shalyginskaya, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled.

  • Esman community: FPV drone attacks (4 explosions), mortar attacks (5 explosions) were carried out.
  • Belopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired artillery (3 explosions).
  • Novoslobodskaya hromada: rocket attack (1 explosion) was recorded.
  • Velikopisarevskaya hromada: 12 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.
  • Krasnopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (3 explosions).
  • Yunakovskaya hromada: mortar attacks (2 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (1 explosion)were recorded
  • Shalyginskaya community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).
  • Znob-Novgorod community: artillery attack was carried out (17 explosions).

Another plus of 1,220 invaders and 19 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

