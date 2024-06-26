Another plus of 1,220 invaders and 19 combat vehicles: the General Staff Updated data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have already reached about 538,060 people, 8,039 tanks and hundreds of units of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.06.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel-about 538,060 (+1,220) people,

tanks-8039 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles-15450 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 14321 (+40) units,

MLRS – 1108 (+0) units,

air defense systems-863 (+0) units,

aircraft-359 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

Operational-tactical UAV - 11435 (+22),

cruise missiles ‒ 2324 (+0),

ships ‒ boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automobile equipment and tankers - 19407 (+45) units,

special equipment ‒ 2409 (+6).

Since the beginning of the day 123 combat engagements took place - General Staff