Since the beginning of the day 123 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements took place. During the day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy control points. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a message on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched 43 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 60 combat aircraft, and 368 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired more than 2,700 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked eight times during the day with the support of aviation in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhy. The Defense Forces units successfully repelled five enemy assaults, and three more clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 10 attempts to push our units from their positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The situation remains tense in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, where the battle is still ongoing.

On the Liman direction, Russian invaders tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks, and the fighting continues. Measures are being taken to prevent the occupiers from advancing into the depths of our territory.

The situation did not change significantly in the Siverskiy sector. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have carried out 13 unsuccessful assault operations near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Nine attempts by the enemy to approach our positions near Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka, in the Kramatorsk sector, failed. At the same time, the occupants do not abandon their intentions to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar, where the fighting is still ongoing. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Toretsk sector, the situation did not change significantly and remains tense. With the support of aviation, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York. All assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces. Measures are being taken to increase defense resilience.

High intensity of hostilities continues in the Pokrovske sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 42. The invaders continue to attack the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks, and fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol.

The aggressor's previous losses in this sector amounted to 271 occupants killed and wounded. One tank, three armored combat vehicles, two cannons and two vehicles were destroyed. The losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, six firefights took place since the beginning of the day. Two assault actions of the invading troops near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka failed. At the same time, the enemy remains active near Krasnohorivka, where fighting continues .

On the Vremivske and Orikhivske directions, the situation did not change. Enemy attacks in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Urozhayne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were unsuccessful. There were no losses of positions or territories.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, four enemy assault actions were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

The defense forces are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. Special mention should be made of the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura", who are bravely holding their positions, skillfully repelling enemy attacks, effectively using firepower against manpower and equipment, causing significant losses to the occupiers.

The General Staff on the situation at the front: the invaders are trying to wedge themselves into the defense of Chasovoy Yar