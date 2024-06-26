Since the beginning of the day 123 combat engagements took place - General Staff

$41.320.07
47.030.11
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved
Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 30535 views

April 15, 01:39 PM • 64071 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 111866 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106035 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Exclusive
April 15, 12:10 PM • 60387 views

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

April 15, 07:31 AM • 71686 views

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Exclusive
April 14, 04:00 PM • 186081 views

Hiding behind the IMF, Hetmantsev is trying to push a bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund through the Rada

Exclusive
April 14, 01:44 PM • 150361 views

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

April 14, 12:59 PM • 158089 views

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Exclusive
April 14, 11:31 AM • 138553 views

Fake disability: how many employees of state and law enforcement agencies are in the focus of investigators – the SBI response

Publications
Exclusives
In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

April 15, 12:43 PM • 12484 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16831 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14803 views

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

April 15, 02:57 PM • 13735 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 11978 views
Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 111868 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106037 views

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper

April 15, 10:42 AM • 85800 views

"Rivne Vertical": How Ivanna Smachylo headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine and what Minister Koval has to do with it

April 15, 09:24 AM • 98139 views

The court is not a decree: how ARMA, under the leadership of Duma, demonstrates disregard for the law

April 15, 07:22 AM • 128134 views
Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

06:07 PM • 4446 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

04:03 PM • 10198 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 12024 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14852 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16876 views
9K720 Iskander

Boeing 737 MAX

Telegram

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Since the beginning of the day 123 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23314 views

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place in various sectors, during which Ukrainian troops successfully repelled numerous Russian attacks and inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

Since the beginning of the day 123 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements took place. During the day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of personnel and two enemy control points. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a message on social networks, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian invaders launched 43 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 60 combat aircraft, and 368 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired more than 2,700 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas using cannon and rocket artillery, mortars, small arms and armored vehicles.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants attacked eight times during the day with the support of aviation  in the areas of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhy. The Defense Forces units successfully repelled five enemy assaults, and three more clashes are currently ongoing.  

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 10 attempts to push our units from their positions near the settlements of Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. Nine enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The situation remains tense in the area of Stepova Novoselivka, where the battle is still ongoing.

On the Liman direction, Russian invaders tried to advance 15 times in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forest. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks,  and the fighting continues. Measures are being taken to prevent the occupiers from advancing into the depths of our territory.

The situation did not change significantly in the Siverskiy sector. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants have carried out 13 unsuccessful assault operations near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Vyymka. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

Nine attempts by the enemy to approach our positions near Chasovyi Yar, Ivanivske and Andriivka, in the Kramatorsk sector, failed. At the same time, the occupants do not abandon their intentions to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar, where the fighting is still ongoing. The situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders. 

In the Toretsk sector, the situation did not change significantly and remains tense. With the support of aviation, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Pivnichne and New York. All assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces. Measures are being taken to increase defense resilience.

High intensity of hostilities continues in the Pokrovske sector. The number of combat engagements increased to 42. The invaders continue to attack the combat formations of the Ukrainian defenders near Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka,  Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks, and fighting continues in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol.

The aggressor's previous losses in this sector amounted to 271 occupants killed and wounded. One tank, three armored combat vehicles, two cannons and two vehicles were destroyed. The losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, six firefights took place since the beginning of the day. Two assault actions of the invading troops near Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka failed. At the same time, the enemy remains active near Krasnohorivka, where fighting continues .

On the Vremivske and Orikhivske directions, the situation did not change. Enemy attacks in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Urozhayne, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne were unsuccessful. There were no losses of positions or territories.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, four enemy assault actions  were unsuccessful. The situation is under control.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

The defense forces are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces. Special mention should be made of the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura", who are bravely holding their positions, skillfully repelling enemy attacks, effectively using firepower against manpower and equipment, causing significant losses to the occupiers.

The General Staff on the situation at the front: the invaders are trying to wedge themselves into the defense of Chasovoy Yar25.06.24, 19:50 • 32283 views

Lilia Podolyak

Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$83,993.20
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.41
Золото
$3,246.85
Ethereum
$1,596.03