Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

The General Staff on the situation at the front: the invaders are trying to wedge themselves into the defense of Chasovoy Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32283 views

The number of military clashes along the entire front line increased to 121, while the enemy tried nine times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the area of Chasoviy Yar and Ivanovsky in the Kramatorsk direction.

The number of military clashes along the entire front line increased to 121. in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried nine times to break into our defenses near Chasovny Yar and Ivanovsky. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, Reports UNN.

"During the day, the enemy is trying to look for ways to break into our defenses and try to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 121," the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction the Russian invaders do not abandon their intentions to push out the Ukrainian defenders in the area of Volchansk, Tihy and Glubokoe. Currently, units of the Defense Forces have repelled five enemy assault actions, and another clash continues.

Invaders withdraw units that have lost their combat capability from Kharkiv region-Voloshin25.06.24, 19:25 • 33360 views

In the Kupyansky direction since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 10 attacks of invaders near Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Sinkovka and Andreevka. Currently, one clash is still ongoing.

Previous losses of the aggressor in this direction amounted to 89 occupiers killed and wounded. One tank, an armored combat vehicle and a car were destroyed.

12 attempts of the enemy to advance into the depths of our territory in the areas of Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vyalki in the Seversky direction were not successful. Another battle continues. Ukrainian soldiers are in control of the situation.

According to preliminary data, the losses of the invaders in our direction amount to 58 people. Two armored combat vehicles, a car and three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

In the Kramatorsk direction the enemy tried nine times to break into our defense near Chasovyi Yar and Ivanivskyi. Eight assault actions were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers, and one attack continues.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders do not slow down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 39 times in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. 32 assaults of the aggressor were not successful, and seven more military clashes continue.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been attacking near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Konstantinovka. The total number of attacks here has increased to six, of which two have been repelled and four are still ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders ' assault on the positions of our defenders in the Rynok area ended unsuccessfully. The situation is under control.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff concluded.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the Russian army does not give up trying to attack near Volchansk, Toretsk is being attacked by Kabami25.06.24, 17:18 • 19097 views

