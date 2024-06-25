The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 110. in the Kharkiv direction, the invaders do not give up trying to attack near Volchansk, and in the Turkish direction, the number of assaults is growing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 16:00, Reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive operations. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 110. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction the aggressor does not give up trying to attack near Volchansk. Now there are two clashes there, and the same number of assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces units. At the same time, enemy aircraft struck two strikes with six bunks on the Veterinary one.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kupyansky direction, enemy troops have stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders eight times in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka and Sinkovka. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the defense. Four attempts of the invaders to move forward were repulsed. Fighting continues the village of Tabayevka was hit by an air strike by ten bunks.

In the Limansky direction during the day, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on the positions of Defense Forces units near the settlements of Kopanki, Grekovka, Makeyevka, Nevsky and in the Serebryansky forest. 12 clashes ended without success for the enemy, and another one continues in the Nevsky district.

The occupation army continues to look for weak points in our defense in the Seversky direction. Seven attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vyalka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian army near Chasovny Yar and Ivanovsky. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, seven attacks have been repelled, and one is still ongoing.

In the Donetsk direction the number of attacks by the invaders increased to 11. enemy aircraft are actively working, in particular, the city of Toretsk was hit by seven strikes with eleven Kabami, and the terrorists hit Demeyevka with another aerial bomb.

In the Pokrovsky direction the largest number of collisions. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 37 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 26 enemy attacks, 11 battles are still ongoing. Alexandropil received two blows to the frames.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. With the support of Aviation, the enemy attacks near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Konstantinovka. Kurakhovo was hit by Kabami. The total number of attacks in this direction has increased to four, of which two are still ongoing.

Enemy aircraft are actively working in the Dnieper direction. The invaders hit the village of Tyaginka with three Kabami, and the aggressor dropped two more guided aerial bombs on Dudchany and Odradokamenka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.