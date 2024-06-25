$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90011 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 100853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118282 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232930 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143009 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368895 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181710 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197901 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64241 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72210 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84436 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30060 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90011 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84678 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 100853 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118282 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 466 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3900 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11494 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13151 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17191 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff on the situation at the front: the Russian army does not give up trying to attack near Volchansk, Toretsk is being attacked by Kabami

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19097 views

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding their defensive positions, repelling numerous attacks by Russian troops along the entire front line, while intense fighting continues in different directions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the Russian army does not give up trying to attack near Volchansk, Toretsk is being attacked by Kabami

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 110.  in the Kharkiv direction, the invaders do not give up trying to attack near Volchansk, and in the Turkish direction, the number of assaults is growing. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 16:00, Reports UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, the enemy continues to increase the pace of offensive operations. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 110. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy," the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction the aggressor does not give up trying to attack near Volchansk. Now there are two clashes there, and the same number of assaults were repelled by the Defense Forces units. At the same time, enemy aircraft struck two strikes with six bunks on the Veterinary one.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kupyansky direction, enemy troops have stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders eight times in the areas of Steppe Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka and Sinkovka. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the defense. Four attempts of the invaders to move forward were repulsed. Fighting continues the village of Tabayevka was hit by an air strike by ten bunks.

In the Limansky direction during the day, the invading army carried out 13 attacks on the positions of Defense Forces units near the settlements of Kopanki, Grekovka, Makeyevka, Nevsky and in the Serebryansky forest. 12 clashes ended without success for the enemy, and another one continues in the Nevsky district.

The occupation army continues to look for weak points in our defense in the Seversky direction. Seven attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Belogorovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, disputed, Razdolovka and Vyalka. Five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out eight assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian army near Chasovny Yar and Ivanovsky. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, seven attacks have been repelled, and one is still ongoing.

In the Donetsk direction the number of attacks by the invaders increased to 11. enemy aircraft are actively working, in particular, the city of Toretsk was hit by seven strikes with eleven Kabami, and the terrorists hit Demeyevka with another aerial bomb.

In the Pokrovsky direction the largest number of collisions. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already made 37 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka. The Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 26 enemy attacks, 11 battles are still ongoing. Alexandropil received two blows to the frames.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhovsky direction. With the support of Aviation, the enemy attacks near Krasnogorovka, Georgievka and Konstantinovka. Kurakhovo was hit by Kabami. The total number of attacks in this direction has increased to four, of which two are still ongoing.

Enemy aircraft are actively working in the Dnieper direction. The invaders hit the village of Tyaginka with three Kabami, and the aggressor dropped two more guided aerial bombs on Dudchany and Odradokamenka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
