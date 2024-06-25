$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
Invaders withdraw units that have lost their combat capability from Kharkiv region-Voloshin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33360 views

In the Kharkiv direction, intense fighting continues, the Russian occupiers suffer significant losses, but refuse to attempt an offensive, while the Ukrainian defenders manage to destroy enemy armored vehicles, artillery systems and shelters on a daily basis, which forces the Russians to withdraw units due to heavy losses.

Invaders withdraw units that have lost their combat capability from Kharkiv region-Voloshin

Intense fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction, during which the Russian occupiers suffer legal losses, but do not abandon offensive attempts. This was announced  on the air of "We Are Ukraine"  by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, reports UNN.

According to him, despite significant losses, the enemy continues to attack Volchansk. Air strikes pose a particular threat-over the past day alone, Russian troops dropped 43 guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv region.

"The enemy in that direction suffers considerable losses - over the past day about a hundred killed and wounded," - said Voloshin.

He also added that Ukrainian defenders manage to destroy and damage enemy armored vehicles, artillery systems, destroy enemy vehicles and special equipment on a daily basis.

Strikes on the invaders ' shelters were particularly effective.

"Many shelters with the enemy were also destroyed - 17 shelters with the Russians were destroyed, " said the representative of the OSU"Khortytsia".

Voloshin also said that due to significant losses, the Russians are once again forced to withdraw units that have lost their combat capability. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Toretsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Poland
