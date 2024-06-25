Invaders withdraw units that have lost their combat capability from Kharkiv region-Voloshin

Intense fighting continues in the Kharkiv direction, during which the Russian occupiers suffer legal losses, but do not abandon offensive attempts. This was announced on the air of "We Are Ukraine" by the speaker of the operational and strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin, reports UNN.

According to him, despite significant losses, the enemy continues to attack Volchansk. Air strikes pose a particular threat-over the past day alone, Russian troops dropped 43 guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv region.

"The enemy in that direction suffers considerable losses - over the past day about a hundred killed and wounded," - said Voloshin.

He also added that Ukrainian defenders manage to destroy and damage enemy armored vehicles, artillery systems, destroy enemy vehicles and special equipment on a daily basis.

Strikes on the invaders ' shelters were particularly effective.

"Many shelters with the enemy were also destroyed - 17 shelters with the Russians were destroyed, " said the representative of the OSU"Khortytsia".

Voloshin also said that due to significant losses, the Russians are once again forced to withdraw units that have lost their combat capability.

