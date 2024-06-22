Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8662 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108563 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116593 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195838 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237413 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146130 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369805 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182250 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 108563 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98290 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116593 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111836 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131747 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5202 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8270 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13514 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14991 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18849 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24702 views

Since the beginning of June, Russia has used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, of which about 700 were dropped on the Kharkiv region.

Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of this June, the Russians have already used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, about 700 of them against Kharkiv region. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during an evening video message, Reports UNN.

Since the beginning of this June alone, the Russians have already used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, of which about 700 have been used against Kharkiv region, against our positions, against our cities and communities in Kharkiv region 

- the head of state noted.

According to Zelensky, now in Kharkiv, the analysis of rubble at the site of the hit of a Russian aerial bomb is still ongoing.

"Four guided aerial bombs hit the city – this is absolutely calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city, near the bus station. As of now, it is known about more than 40 wounded and injured in the city. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance. Three people in Kharkiv were killed by today's strikes. My condolences to my family and friends," the president said.

He noted that the rescue operation is difficult – there was a collapse of the house structures. But rescuers of the state emergency service of Ukraine, local services, and all those involved are doing everything possible to help people as much as possible.

"And we are also working as hard as possible to get Ukraine the opportunity to fully respond to such Russian terror," the president concluded.

The number of victims of the enemy strike on Kharkiv has increased to 42 - Ministry of internal affairs22.06.24, 19:41 • 24434 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
