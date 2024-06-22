Zelensky: Russia has sent more than 2,400 cubic meters to Ukraine since the beginning of June alone, about 700 of them to Kharkiv region

Since the beginning of this June, the Russians have already used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, about 700 of them against Kharkiv region. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during an evening video message, Reports UNN.

According to Zelensky, now in Kharkiv, the analysis of rubble at the site of the hit of a Russian aerial bomb is still ongoing.

"Four guided aerial bombs hit the city – this is absolutely calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city, near the bus station. As of now, it is known about more than 40 wounded and injured in the city. Everyone is provided with the necessary assistance. Three people in Kharkiv were killed by today's strikes. My condolences to my family and friends," the president said.

He noted that the rescue operation is difficult – there was a collapse of the house structures. But rescuers of the state emergency service of Ukraine, local services, and all those involved are doing everything possible to help people as much as possible.

"And we are also working as hard as possible to get Ukraine the opportunity to fully respond to such Russian terror," the president concluded.

The number of victims of the enemy strike on Kharkiv has increased to 42 - Ministry of internal affairs