The number of victims of the enemy strike on Kharkiv has increased to 42 - Ministry of internal affairs

Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 42, including two children, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of internal affairs.
Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of an enemy missile strike
Now emergency rescue operations are continuing at the site of an aerial bomb hitting a 5-storey residential building.
As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.
In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.