ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4038 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107551 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123318 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191227 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234889 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144158 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369439 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181881 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149665 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of victims of the enemy strike on Kharkiv has increased to 42 - Ministry of internal affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24434 views

As a result of a massive enemy strike on Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, 42 people were injured, including 2 children, and 3 were killed.

The number of victims of the enemy strike on Kharkiv has increased to 42 - Ministry of internal affairs

As a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to 42, including two children, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of internal affairs.

In total, as a result of a massive strike on Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, 3 people have already been killed, 42 more were injured, including 2 children 

- the message says.

Add

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of an enemy missile strike

Now emergency rescue operations are continuing at the site of an aerial bomb hitting a 5-storey residential building.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to 3822.06.24, 18:47 • 28511 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
