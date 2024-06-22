Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to 38

In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack increased to 38. this was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

The number of victims increased again. Currently there are 38 of them - said Terekhov.

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.