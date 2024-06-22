Russian attack on Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to 38
Kyiv • UNN
According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv, 38 people were injured.
In Kharkiv, the number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack increased to 38. this was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
The number of victims increased again. Currently there are 38 of them
Recall
As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.
In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.