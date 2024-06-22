Russian strike on Kharkiv: the number of wounded increased to 37

In Kharkiv, as a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims increased to 37. this was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

"The number of wounded has increased to 37. doctors are fighting for the lives of four patients - two women and two men who are in serious condition," Sinegubov said.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble of the House-Terekhov

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.