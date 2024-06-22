$41.340.03
Russian attack on Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble of the House-Terekhov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33830 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and 29 were injured, rescue operations are continuing, as people may end up under the rubble.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: there may still be people under the rubble of the House-Terekhov

As a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims is 29 people, three people were killed. Rescue operations are continuing, and there may be people under the rubble. This was stated on the air of the telethon by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

"Today Kharkiv was under fire. There were 4 Kabov hits. Unfortunately, there are three people who died. At the moment, we have 29 victims. In addition, the hit that was near a residential building, they caused a lot of trouble. Now rescue operations are continuing, because we understand that there may be people under the rubble. Therefore, we will search," Terekhov said.

He confirmed that one of the victims of the Russian attack was a passenger of a trolleybus that was just getting off it.

"In addition, there is a woman who is in serious condition. As for the driver, fortunately, he was not injured," Terekhov added.

The mayor said that one of the cabs fell in the central part of the city, and the other three - in a production enterprise.

Terekhov said that as a result of the impact, the bus station was damaged.

"We will provide housing to all people in need. it will be temporary housing. We have such an opportunity in dormitories. Our public utilities are already working. The destruction is quite serious. We will have to make a collapse of two floors, because the load is very large. You will need to completely change the roof, because it is completely broken. I hope that by the heating season all people will be in renovated apartments," the mayor concluded.

As reported by UNN, the Russian army struck Kharkiv four blows, there are dead and wounded.

In the network there were shots of the consequences of the enemy attack and destruction in Kharkiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

