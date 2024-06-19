General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 95

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 95, the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, Reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to break into our defenses and try to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders. Ukrainian defenders give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, destroy personnel and equipment. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 95 - specified in the summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked four times without success in the area of Volchansk and Liptsev during the day. In the afternoon, Russian terrorists launched an insidious four-cab strike on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and its environs.

In the Kupyansky direction Our Defenders from the beginning of the day repelled 10 assault actions of the occupation forces near Sinkovka, Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka. Currently, two more clashes continue there. The occupation forces attacked Novoosinove with four guided aerial bombs, the settlements of Kovsharovka with two bombs, and the village of Prystin with one.

In the Limansky direction the enemy also attacked 10 times during the day in the areas of Ternov, Makeyevka and Grekovka. One fight is still going on. Enemy aircraft struck the village of Grigoryevka with two crabs. According to preliminary information, today the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 88 invaders, two armored personnel carriers, 75 UAVs and two vehicles.

In the Seversky direction, near Verkhnekamenskoye and Razdolovka, the aggressor stormed the positions of the Defense Forces six times. Our soldiers have repelled two attacks, and four more are continuing. The situation is tense.

In the Kramatorsk direction the number of enemy attacks has increased to 17. The Enemy is looking for ways to break into our defense in the areas of Ivanovo, Novy, Kalinovka, Severny, Andreevka and Bogdanovka. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, 13 assault operations have been repulsed, and four more are continuing. According to preliminary information, today the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 128 invaders, eight armored personnel carriers and five vehicles.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders do not slow down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders 36 times. 30 assaults of the aggressor were not successful, and six more enemy attacks continue.

Today, 10 military clashes occurred in the Kurakhovsky direction. Our defenders have repelled six attacking actions of the aggressor's troops, and four more are continuing. Konstantinovka suffered an air strike by crabs.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff concluded.

