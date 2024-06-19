General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 95

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11674 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122585 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140964 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200815 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240179 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148268 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370188 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182622 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149820 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 122574 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107840 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126399 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121000 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140957 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8248 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10555 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14834 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16234 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23255 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 95

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22398 views

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to break into our defenses and try to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 95

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 95, the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff at 19:00, Reports UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, looking for ways to break into our defenses and try to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders. Ukrainian defenders give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, destroy personnel and equipment. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 95

 - specified in the summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders attacked four times without success in the area of Volchansk and Liptsev during the day. In the afternoon, Russian terrorists launched an insidious four-cab strike on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv and its environs.

In the Kupyansky direction Our Defenders from the beginning of the day repelled 10 assault actions of the occupation forces near Sinkovka, Novoselovka and Stelmakhovka. Currently, two more clashes continue there. The occupation forces attacked Novoosinove with four guided aerial bombs, the settlements of Kovsharovka with two bombs, and the village of Prystin with one.

In the Limansky direction the enemy also attacked 10 times during the day in the areas of Ternov, Makeyevka and Grekovka. One fight is still going on. Enemy aircraft struck the village of Grigoryevka with two crabs. According to preliminary information, today the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 88 invaders, two armored personnel carriers, 75 UAVs and two vehicles.

In the Seversky direction, near Verkhnekamenskoye and Razdolovka, the aggressor stormed the positions of the Defense Forces six times. Our soldiers have repelled two attacks, and four more are continuing. The situation is tense.

In the Kramatorsk direction the number of enemy attacks has increased to 17. The Enemy is looking for ways to break into our defense in the areas of Ivanovo, Novy, Kalinovka, Severny, Andreevka and Bogdanovka. The Defense Forces give a worthy rebuff to the invaders, 13 assault operations have been repulsed, and four more are continuing. According to preliminary information, today the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 128 invaders, eight armored personnel carriers and five vehicles.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders do not slow down the pace of the offensive. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the defensive lines of the Ukrainian defenders 36 times. 30 assaults of the aggressor were not successful, and six more enemy attacks continue.

Today, 10 military clashes occurred in the Kurakhovsky direction. Our defenders have repelled six attacking actions of the aggressor's troops, and four more are continuing. Konstantinovka suffered an air strike by crabs.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff concluded.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: militants have already conducted 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector19.06.24, 17:00 • 22159 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
