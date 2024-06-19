General Staff on the situation in the frontline: militants have already conducted 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11668 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122551 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126388 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140946 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200809 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240174 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148264 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370187 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182621 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149820 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 122551 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107822 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126388 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120987 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140946 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8220 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10537 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14820 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16223 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23215 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: militants have already conducted 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22159 views

Since the beginning of the day, Russian terrorist forces have carried out 28 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian the defenders repelled 23 assaults, 5 combat clashes are ongoing.

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: militants have already conducted 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 28 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 23 enemy attacks, five clashes are still ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 80. Ukrainian defenders are preventing the Russian occupiers' attempts to break through our defense and inflicting losses on them 

- reported the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian localities from the territory of the Russian Federation. From the area of Belgorod (Russian Federation), the aggressor hit Vovchansk with four KABs, two more guided aerial bombs hit the village of Borshchova, and six NARs hit Ternova.

In the Kupyansk sector, the invaders are attacking with the support of aviation. Petropavlivka was struck by four UAVs, another bomb was fired at Kupyansk, and sixteen unguided aerial missiles were fired at Sinkivka. At present, four firefights are ongoing in this sector near Novoselivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka. Our defenders repelled the same number of attacks by Russian troops.

In the Liman sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked eight times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka and Terny during the day. The situation is under control.

The occupation army continues to be active in the Siverskyi sector. Fighting continues near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is also attacking with the support of aviation. In the area of Chasovyi Yar, the enemy struck with twenty NARAs, and dropped two guided aerial bombs near Bila Hora. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried 15 times to push our units from their positions near Ivanivske, Novyi, Kalynivka, Pivnichne and Andriivka. The defense forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupants.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already carried out 28 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novopokrovske and Karlivka. Near Novoselivka Persha, the enemy inflicted damage with twelve multiple rocket launchers. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 enemy assaults, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here increased to eight, six of which were unsuccessful for the enemy.

Enemy aircraft worked in the afternoon in the Vremivsk direction. Velyka Novosilka was hit by three guided bombs.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91