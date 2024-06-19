General Staff on the situation in the frontline: militants have already conducted 28 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already launched 28 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelled 23 enemy attacks, five clashes are still ongoing. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the onslaught of Russian occupation forces. As of now, the number of combat engagements has increased to 80. Ukrainian defenders are preventing the Russian occupiers' attempts to break through our defense and inflicting losses on them - reported the General Staff.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continues to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian localities from the territory of the Russian Federation. From the area of Belgorod (Russian Federation), the aggressor hit Vovchansk with four KABs, two more guided aerial bombs hit the village of Borshchova, and six NARs hit Ternova.

In the Kupyansk sector, the invaders are attacking with the support of aviation. Petropavlivka was struck by four UAVs, another bomb was fired at Kupyansk, and sixteen unguided aerial missiles were fired at Sinkivka. At present, four firefights are ongoing in this sector near Novoselivka, Synkivka and Kruhliakivka. Our defenders repelled the same number of attacks by Russian troops.

In the Liman sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked eight times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka and Terny during the day. The situation is under control.

The occupation army continues to be active in the Siverskyi sector. Fighting continues near Verkhnekamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is also attacking with the support of aviation. In the area of Chasovyi Yar, the enemy struck with twenty NARAs, and dropped two guided aerial bombs near Bila Hora. Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried 15 times to push our units from their positions near Ivanivske, Novyi, Kalynivka, Pivnichne and Andriivka. The defense forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the occupants.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the largest number of combat engagements took place. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already carried out 28 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol, Novopokrovske and Karlivka. Near Novoselivka Persha, the enemy inflicted damage with twelve multiple rocket launchers. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 23 enemy assaults, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove sector near Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. The total number of attacks here increased to eight, six of which were unsuccessful for the enemy.

Enemy aircraft worked in the afternoon in the Vremivsk direction. Velyka Novosilka was hit by three guided bombs.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.