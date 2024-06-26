Head of PrivatBank resigns

Gerhard Besh, chairman of the management board of JSC CB PrivatBank, is leaving his post. This is reported by Forbes with reference to the bank's corporate newsletter, writes UNN.

The Supervisory Board of PrivatBank has announced the selection of a candidate for the post of new chairman of the bank's management board. Gerhard Besh, who has led the position for the past three years, is leaving the post, and he will continue to carry out his duties until "a smooth transition of management and leadership in the board.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the report of PrivatBank for 2023 and allocated 80% of the bank's net income to pay dividends to the state budget.