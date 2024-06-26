$41.340.03
US State Department confirms death of US Embassy employee in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59407 views

The US State Department confirms the natural death of an employee of the US Embassy in Kyiv.

US State Department confirms death of US Embassy employee in Kyiv

The US State Department has confirmed the death of an employee of the US Embassy in Kyiv. This was announced at a briefing by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, UNN reports .

Details

"We can confirm the death of a U.S. government employee who reported to the chief of mission at the embassy in Kyiv," Matthew Miller.

Matthew Miller announced the natural death of the American diplomat.

"I know that sometimes conspiracy theories get out of hand. As far as we understand, he died a natural death," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the body of an employee of the US Embassy in Ukraine was found in the Hilton Hotel in Kyiv on June 25.

Death of the US Embassy Attaché in Kyiv: preliminary cause - cardiac arrest

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsKyiv
