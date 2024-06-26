Lubinets on the situation with Russia's compliance with the Geneva Convention: there are positive aspects

In Strasbourg, where he is attending a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets told UNN that work is constantly underway to ensure that the Russian side complies with the Geneva Convention.

"I do this all the time (discussing compliance with the Geneva Convention - ed.), during direct and indirect communications with my counterpart from Russia. The problem is not that we don't discuss it, we do it all the time - the problem is that nothing happens afterwards. We do have new achievements, at least now they are in words, and I hope they will be implemented. Recently, I see that we have more positive moments. For example, we exchanged letters from prisoners of war on both sides, and we agreed to continue the positive trend of mutual visits to prisoners of war. For the first time, we discussed and agreed on civilians. I hope that we will see concrete steps on the part of the Russian Federation," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman attributes the positive trends to the hard work of the Ukrainian side.

"In my opinion, this is an indicator, first of all, of the effective work of the Ukrainian side, that we were able to find additional mechanisms to change the position of the Russian Federation. We absolutely understand who we are negotiating with," Lubinets added.

Earlier, Lubinets statedthat Ukrainian servicemen who returned from Russian captivity showed signs of ill-treatment, which is a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.