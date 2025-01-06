“We have nothing to apologize for": Belarus says Lukashenko did not apologize to Zelensky at the beginning of the war

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59808 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150350 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129007 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136514 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135004 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131343 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 47325 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101248 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103467 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150345 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165399 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193094 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182254 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131348 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132388 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143426 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135003 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152154 views
Actual
“We have nothing to apologize for": Belarus says Lukashenko did not apologize to Zelensky at the beginning of the war

“We have nothing to apologize for": Belarus says Lukashenko did not apologize to Zelensky at the beginning of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30617 views

Lukashenko's spokeswoman denied Zelensky's statement that he had apologized for the missile strikes from Belarus. According to her, the conversation took place through Lukashenko's son, who had contact with Zelensky.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko did not apologize to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the start of the full-scale invasion for the fact that Russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalia Eismont, said this in a comment to the Russian media, UNN reports.

First. The conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Ukraine in the first days of the conflict took place solely due to the emotional reaction of the younger son of the Belarusian president, Nikolai, who had Zelensky's personal contact in his phone. What was the essence of that conversation: our president first of all said that the conflict broke out on the territory of Ukraine, on Zelensky's territory, and that he would eventually have to be responsible for the deaths of people more than anyone else. That is why our president called for a sit-down at the negotiating table, which was done: 3 rounds of negotiations in Belarus and then Istanbul,

- Eismont said.

In addition, she denied Zelensky's words, who had said the day before that Lukashenko had apologized to him for Russia's shelling of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

"The president of Belarus has not apologized to Zelensky for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for," Eismont added.

Recall

In an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko apologized to him for Russian missiles attacking Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and asked Zelenskyy to strike the oil refinery in Mozyr.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
istanbulIstanbul
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising