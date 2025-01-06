“We have nothing to apologize for": Belarus says Lukashenko did not apologize to Zelensky at the beginning of the war

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko did not apologize to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the start of the full-scale invasion for the fact that Russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalia Eismont, said this in a comment to the Russian media, UNN reports.

First. The conversation between the presidents of Belarus and Ukraine in the first days of the conflict took place solely due to the emotional reaction of the younger son of the Belarusian president, Nikolai, who had Zelensky's personal contact in his phone. What was the essence of that conversation: our president first of all said that the conflict broke out on the territory of Ukraine, on Zelensky's territory, and that he would eventually have to be responsible for the deaths of people more than anyone else. That is why our president called for a sit-down at the negotiating table, which was done: 3 rounds of negotiations in Belarus and then Istanbul, - Eismont said.

In addition, she denied Zelensky's words, who had said the day before that Lukashenko had apologized to him for Russia's shelling of Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

"The president of Belarus has not apologized to Zelensky for the simple reason that we have nothing to apologize for," Eismont added.

Recall

In an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko apologized to him for Russian missiles attacking Ukraine from the territory of Belarus and asked Zelenskyy to strike the oil refinery in Mozyr.