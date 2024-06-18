$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16387 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The barbaric cruelty of the Russian occupiers: Lubinets reacts to beheading of Ukrainian soldier and calls on partners to take decisive action

Kyiv • UNN

 26242 views

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets condemned the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by the Russian military in Donetsk region, calling it a barbaric act of cruelty and urging partners to act decisively to ensure Russia is punished for such atrocities.

The barbaric cruelty of the Russian occupiers: Lubinets reacts to beheading of Ukrainian soldier and calls on partners to take decisive action

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reacted sharply to the information about the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by the occupiers and called on partners to act decisively to ensure that Russia is punished, UNN reports.

"Barbaric cruelty of the Russian occupiers: Russians beheaded a Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk region. This fact was recorded by the Ukrainian military during aerial reconnaissance. It is known that the leaders of one of the Russian army units ordered to kill Ukrainian defenders with extreme sadism instead of taking them prisoner," noted Lubinets.

According to the Ombudsman, this is a deliberate and purposeful policy of the aggressor. Such atrocities are happening all the time - inhumane treatment of prisoners, executions for intimidation.

"This is not just a violation of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, it is an attempt to break the entire architecture of the world order. Russia is testing the world to see how far it will be allowed to go in its bloodthirstiness. I urge our partners to act decisively to ensure that Russia is punished!" - Lubinets summarized.

In the Donetsk region, during aerial reconnaissance, the Defense Forces found a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian military with the severed head of Ukrainian defender. A pre-trial investigation has been launched. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Donetsk
