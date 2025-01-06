The Kremlin is further “tightening the screws” on the population of the TOT - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians are introducing a ban on replenishing mobile phone accounts without a passport. UNN reports this with reference to the National Resistance Center.

The occupiers are tightening their control over residents, making it difficult to access mobile communications.

From now on, if a resident wants to top up their mobile phone balance with cash, they must show their passport or log in through the public services portal. In this way, the enemy plans to track the real owners of the numbers, and it is also an element of forced passportization - Soprotiv informs.

It is noted that in order to replenish the account and further communication, a Ukrainian must now have a certificate or passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation. Also, the Kremlin's repressive apparatus will be more effective in tracking the owners of numbers.

The Kremlin's goals:

- Communication control. The enemy is trying to identify the real owners of the numbers.

- Pressure on Ukrainians. Without a Russian passport or residence permit, access to communication is effectively blocked.

Repressions escalate

"These measures are another tool of forced passportization and harassment for those who do not accept Russian citizenship," the Center for National Resistance notes.

