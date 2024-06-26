Schedules will be in effect throughout the day: how power will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, Ukraine will have hourly power outage schedules throughout the day at the direction of Ukrenergo, DTEK reports.
"June 27: according to Ukrenergo's instructions, tomorrow's outage schedules will be applied throughout the day," the company said.
