Zelenskyy wants a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants a specific date for joining the European Union, UNN reports.

I said the following, and I want to emphasize this, because I consider it important, that Ukraine will do everything to be technically ready for accession by 2027. At least we will do the main things. Second, I want a specific date. Of course, I am sure that if there is no date in the agreement signed by the USA, Russia... Putin himself, I, as the President of Ukraine, and Europe, then Russia will do everything later to block the process. - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russia could hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU "not with its own hands," but through some European countries.

For us, the EU is a concrete thing, because it once again emphasizes security guarantees. Security guarantees for Ukraine are concrete, with a specific date, and my signature under the 20-point plan guarantees Ukrainians that there will be a specific date for our accession to the EU. - Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The EU is developing an unprecedented plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.