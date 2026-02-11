Zelenskyy wants a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
05:25 PM • 3132 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 6150 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 7412 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 11468 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 18854 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15729 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19783 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31403 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24289 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38632 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
90%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 20497 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 7464 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 11452 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 16959 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 6542 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 18852 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 17030 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 20577 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31403 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 43801 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 3630 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 6674 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 11509 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 15615 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 31861 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy wants a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine seeks a specific date for EU accession so that Russia cannot block the process. He emphasized that Ukraine will do everything to be ready for accession by 2027.

Zelenskyy wants a specific date for Ukraine's accession to the EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine wants a specific date for joining the European Union, UNN reports.

I said the following, and I want to emphasize this, because I consider it important, that Ukraine will do everything to be technically ready for accession by 2027. At least we will do the main things. Second, I want a specific date. Of course, I am sure that if there is no date in the agreement signed by the USA, Russia... Putin himself, I, as the President of Ukraine, and Europe, then Russia will do everything later to block the process.

- Zelenskyy said.

EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media09.02.26, 20:25 • 24508 views

He noted that Russia could hinder Ukraine's accession to the EU "not with its own hands," but through some European countries.

For us, the EU is a concrete thing, because it once again emphasizes security guarantees. Security guarantees for Ukraine are concrete, with a specific date, and my signature under the 20-point plan guarantees Ukrainians that there will be a specific date for our accession to the EU.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

The EU is developing an unprecedented plan that could grant Ukraine partial membership in the bloc as early as next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine