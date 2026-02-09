$43.050.09
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The European Union is considering options for including Ukraine's membership in a peace agreement, including protection and immediate access to membership rights. The draft peace plan envisages EU accession in 2027, and the EU confirms that future accession is part of the discussions.

EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media

The European Union is preparing a number of options for including Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement. Bloomberg writes about this, reports UNN

"The European Union is preparing a number of options for including Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement. The options being considered include providing Kyiv with protection that entails EU accession, as well as immediate access to some membership rights," the publication writes. 

It is noted that the EU plans to provide Ukraine with clear timelines for the steps it needs to take to advance the official procedure. Other options being considered would include continuing the existing accession path or introducing a transitional period and gradual membership in the process.

The publication reminds that the 20-point draft peace plan, on which Ukraine is working mainly with the United States, envisages EU membership in 2027, with Kyiv receiving some membership benefits in the meantime. 

The European Commission told the publication that Kyiv's future accession to the EU is part of the discussion of a peace agreement.

"The EU builds close ties with candidate countries ahead of their accession. In Ukraine's case, the bloc is already using such opportunities within the framework of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement," the publication adds. 

Recall 

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva stated that Ukraine expects a political decision on EU membership in 2027. The country also needs strengthened air defense and additional missiles.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

