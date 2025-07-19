$41.870.00
02:56 PM
July 18, 06:06 PM • 64282 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes

Kyiv • UNN

 3908 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the new personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The changes occurred after personnel reshuffles in the government.

 After personnel reshuffles in the government, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy changed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN reports.

To approve the following personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine 

- states decree No. 501/2025.

 

The updated composition of the NSDC looks like this:

  • Zelenskyy Volodymyr Oleksandrovych – President of Ukraine, Head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine;
    • Halushchenko Herman Valeriyovych – Minister of Justice of Ukraine;
      • Hrynchuk Svitlana Vasylivna – Minister of Energy of Ukraine;
        • Yermak Andriy Borysovych – Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
          • Zahorodnii Anatolii Hlibovych – President of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine;
            • Ivashchenko Oleh Ivanovych – Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;
              • Klymenko Ihor Volodymyrovych – Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;
                • Kravchenko Ruslan Andriyovych – Prosecutor General;
                  • Liashko Viktor Kyrylovych – Minister of Health of Ukraine;
                    • Maliuk Vasyl Vasyliovych – Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;
                      • Marchenko Serhiy Mykhailovych – Minister of Finance of Ukraine;
                        • Pyshnyy Andriy Hryhorovych – Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (by consent);
                          • Pronin Filip Yevhenovych –  Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine;
                            • Svyrydenko Yuliia Anatoliivna – Prime Minister of Ukraine;
                              • Sybiha Andriy Ivanovych – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
                                • Syrskyi Oleksandr Stanislavovych – Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
                                  • Sobolev Oleksiy Dmytrovych – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
                                    • Stefanchuk Ruslan Oleksiyovych – Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (by consent);
                                      • Umerov Rustem Enverovych – Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine;
                                        • Fedorov Mykhailo Albertovych – First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;
                                          • Shmyhal Denys Anatoliyovych – Minister of Defense of Ukraine.
                                            Antonina Tumanova

