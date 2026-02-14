Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is holding the European front, which is why "even one Viktor can think about how to grow his belly, and not build up his army and stop Russian tanks from returning to the streets of Budapest." Zelenskyy said this during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

It is Ukrainians who are holding the European front. Behind our people are Poland and the Baltic states. There can be a sovereign Moldova and Romania without dictatorship. And even one Viktor can think about how to grow his belly, and not build up his army and stop Russian tanks from returning to the streets of Budapest. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on other countries not to send their money to Ukraine. He believes that "war harms business," but does not mention that this war was started not by Ukraine, but by Russia.