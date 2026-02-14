Ukraine has more experience in drone defense than anyone else in the world, and there will come a time when "Shaheds" will become insignificant for Russia - President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has more experience than anyone in the world in defending against all types of drones, noting that Ukrainian air defense shoots down almost 90% of Russian drones. Zelenskyy made this statement at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

"Today, Ukraine has more experience than anyone in the world in defending against all types of drones. Every night, we face no less than a hundred 'Shaheds'. Sometimes there are 400 or 500. Ukrainians shoot down almost 90% of them, but still not 100%. We are doing everything to increase this ratio. Among other tools, we use various types of interceptors," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that every day Ukraine, together with its partners, produces more and more interceptor drones, and the moment will come when Russian "Shaheds" will become insignificant for Russia.

President Zelenskyy reported at the Munich Conference that in January, Russia launched over 6,000 drones, 150 missiles, and 5,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. He emphasized the destruction of infrastructure, noting that no power plant escaped damage.