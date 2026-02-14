$42.990.00
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Ukraine has more experience in drone defense than anyone else in the world, and there will come a time when "Shaheds" will become insignificant for Russia - President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Ukraine has more experience in drone defense than anyone else in the world, shooting down almost 90% of Russian drones. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine and its partners are producing more interceptor drones.

Ukraine has more experience in drone defense than anyone else in the world, and there will come a time when "Shaheds" will become insignificant for Russia - President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has more experience than anyone in the world in defending against all types of drones, noting that Ukrainian air defense shoots down almost 90% of Russian drones. Zelenskyy made this statement at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, Ukraine has more experience than anyone in the world in defending against all types of drones. Every night, we face no less than a hundred 'Shaheds'. Sometimes there are 400 or 500. Ukrainians shoot down almost 90% of them, but still not 100%. We are doing everything to increase this ratio. Among other tools, we use various types of interceptors," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that every day Ukraine, together with its partners, produces more and more interceptor drones, and the moment will come when Russian "Shaheds" will become insignificant for Russia.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported at the Munich Conference that in January, Russia launched over 6,000 drones, 150 missiles, and 5,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine. He emphasized the destruction of infrastructure, noting that no power plant escaped damage.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

