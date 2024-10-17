Zelenskyy: There were positive signals from some countries on long-range weapons
President Zelenskyy reported positive signals from some countries on long-range weapons. He has discussed the issue with the leaders of the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and Italy, but noted that he would like more resolve from the United States.
Zelenskyy noted that he had discussed some points of the Victory Plan with some countries, in particular those related to long-range weapons.
As for some members among our allies, I have already started to communicate with them some points of the Victory Plan, because it depends on their will to strengthen us with some elements that are in a closed annex. Mostly it concerns long-range weapons, so I had meetings with President Biden, the British Prime Minister, Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and Italian Prime Minister Meloni
Zelensky said there were positive signals from some countries regarding long-range weapons.
Among the countries with whom I spoke about long-range weapons and their use, there were positive signals. But we have to understand that these countries want an alliance within them to enable Ukraine to use these weapons. This is a very complicated situation. I would really like the US, as the main donor to Ukraine's defense, to be positive and more decisive
In September, Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine needed not only permission to use long-range weapons against russian targets, but also to actually receive it. He noted that this issue depends on the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. They discussed, among other things, the possibility of striking Russian military targets in operational and strategic depth. According to Syrsky, Britain is working on its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the Victory Plan.
