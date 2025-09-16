$41.280.03
Zelenskyy on security guarantees: I want a document supported by the US and all European partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would have a concrete discussion with Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a document supported by the US and European partners to end the war.

Zelenskyy on security guarantees: I want a document supported by the US and all European partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be able to hold a very specific discussion with US President Donald Trump regarding US security guarantees for Ukraine. Ukraine wants a document supported by America and all European partners. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Sky News, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that the only way to stop the hostilities is to first introduce clear security guarantees. And this, according to him, is only possible if Trump shows courage.

Zelenskyy hopes that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold a detailed discussion with President Trump during the latter's state visit to the UK this week.

"I very much hope that he (Starmer - ed.) will be able to have a very specific discussion about US security guarantees for Ukraine. Before we end the war, I very much want all agreements to be concluded. I want to have a document supported by the US and all European partners. This is very important. For this to happen, we need a clear position from President Trump," Zelenskyy said.

There are signals from the USA that they are ready to provide a certain safety mechanism: Zelenskyy on security guarantees

Addition

In early September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a basic framework for what security guarantees for Ukraine will be, and in particular, the countries that will participate in one or another security component are being determined.

French President Emmanuel Macron reported that a total of 26 countries expressed their readiness to send military contingents or support them to ensure peace in Ukraine. It is currently being decided how these troops will be deployed.

At the end of summer, Trump, commenting on security guarantees for Ukraine, stated that perhaps the US would do something.

US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBC

Anna Murashko

