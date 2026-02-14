$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy named Putin's goal in negotiations with the US and the recipe for countering it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

President Zelenskyy indicated that the Kremlin seeks to normalize relations and ease sanctions through negotiations. He called on the Trump administration to increase pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy named Putin's goal in negotiations with the US and the recipe for countering it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed back against US President Donald Trump's demand that Kyiv and Moscow conclude a peace agreement by summer, indicating that the Kremlin is drawing the US into negotiations in an attempt to normalize relations and ease sanctions, as the Head of State said in an interview with Politico, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy urged the Trump administration to increase pressure on Russia to end the full-scale invasion of his country.

"Until there is enough pressure, they (the Russians - ed.) will play," the President of Ukraine is convinced.

Zelenskyy also voiced the goal that Vladimir Putin is currently pursuing in Ukraine. According to the head of state, the Russian president's goal is to occupy the eastern regions of Ukraine, specifically the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The only way to counter Russia's intentions is to consistently support Ukraine. Firstly, provide Ukraine with more American-made weapons. Secondly, continue to increase pressure on the Kremlin. Thirdly, allocate funds for logistical support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the post-war period.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, such actions will not only become real security guarantees for Ukraine but will also finally force Russia to start respecting European countries.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy named three elements necessary to end the war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

