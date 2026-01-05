Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Poklad: strengthening counterintelligence discussed

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
01:13 PM • 58 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
09:38 AM • 16858 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 54934 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 51219 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 79024 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 88910 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 63619 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 67681 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 63738 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 66199 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1m/s
52%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 32169 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 40963 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 45075 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 41742 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 41126 views
Publications
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 1724 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 54892 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 135387 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 153118 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 161229 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Germany
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 39003 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 34468 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 33290 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 42077 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 87888 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Poklad: strengthening counterintelligence discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

President Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Oleksandr Poklad. Specific tasks and operations to strengthen counterintelligence work were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Poklad: strengthening counterintelligence discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Oleksandr Poklad, where they discussed strengthening counterintelligence, very specific tasks and operations, which the Head of State announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

"I met with Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine. The protection of Ukrainian statehood and counterintelligence work in the SBU have significantly strengthened, and this direction will continue to develop. We discussed very specific tasks and operations so that the Russian occupiers feel even more the power of our Security Service of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" - President Zelenskyy announced.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara is the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A".

Before that, President Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, where they discussed the possibilities of systemic development of the SBU and future special operations. And also - with the Hero of Ukraine, SBU Colonel Vasyl Kozak, where the parties discussed their vision of the potential of the Security Service and defense in the war.

Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The Head of State actually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy