Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Poklad: strengthening counterintelligence discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SBU Major General Oleksandr Poklad, where they discussed strengthening counterintelligence, very specific tasks and operations, which the Head of State announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

"I met with Major General Oleksandr Poklad of the Security Service of Ukraine. The protection of Ukrainian statehood and counterintelligence work in the SBU have significantly strengthened, and this direction will continue to develop. We discussed very specific tasks and operations so that the Russian occupiers feel even more the power of our Security Service of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" - President Zelenskyy announced.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Khmara is the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A".

Before that, President Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" Yevhen Khmara, where they discussed the possibilities of systemic development of the SBU and future special operations. And also - with the Hero of Ukraine, SBU Colonel Vasyl Kozak, where the parties discussed their vision of the potential of the Security Service and defense in the war.

Before that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk. The Head of State actually confirmed Maliuk's dismissal from his post and hinted at what he would do next.