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Zelenskyy: if Russia does not agree to an energy truce, Ukraine will respond

Kyiv • UNN

 • 574 views

Ukraine supported the idea of an energy truce this winter. Zelenskyy warned: if Russia refuses, Kyiv will respond.

Zelenskyy: if Russia does not agree to an energy truce, Ukraine will respond

Ukraine is ready to respond if Russia does not agree to an energy truce this winter. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an address to the Warsaw Security Forum, reports UNN.

Details

"If Russia does not agree to an energy truce this winter, we will respond. That is why yesterday's statement by the President of the United States sparked genuine interest and real hope that an energy truce could indeed work. In Ukraine, we immediately supported this idea. Just as we did before, when we ourselves put forward a proposal for an energy truce and negotiated the supply of energy resources. The American team understands perfectly well what this means for us. We do not have significant oil reserves, large export capacities, or dozens of oil refineries. We import large volumes of diesel fuel and other petroleum products. I am grateful to all our neighbors, especially Poland, for helping to meet our energy needs," the President of Ukraine stated.

We remind you

Kaja Kallas called for extending the energy truce beyond oil refineries. 

The EU approved adding nearly 1,600 entities targeting Russia's defense industry to the sanctions list. More than half are linked to the production of ballistic missiles.

Alla Kiosak

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