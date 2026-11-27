Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Friday, November 27, where he heard reports on the situation in Kyiv, possible threats, and response options. Military personnel, including intelligence officials, government officials, and the Mayor of Kyiv, attended the meeting. Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, during the Staff meeting, algorithms were developed for the operation of public transport and logistics in Kyiv in general in the event of a significant deterioration in the situation due to Russian strikes.

It is important that people and businesses in the capital have the opportunity under any circumstances to use transport, work, study, and preserve to the greatest extent possible the ability to remain in the city - Zelenskyy's post reads.

At the same time, government officials, together with the city authorities, are developing a system that will allow people in Kyiv to use designated bus routes guaranteed and free of charge if other types of transport cease operating.

In addition, the mayor and government officials reported on the protection of designated infrastructure facilities in Kyiv.

It is important to accelerate all this work as much as possible, and I am grateful to everyone who has contributed. There was also a detailed discussion with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence, the military, and the Security Service of Ukraine regarding our long-range responses to Russian terror. Some adjustments were made to the operations plan — a more tangible slowdown in Russian military production and certain economic processes must be achieved - Zelenskyy said.

We would like to remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian oil and military facilities had been hit in 11 Russian regions and in the waters of the Black Sea.