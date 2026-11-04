Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi with Witkoff and Kushner — media

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with U.S. President’s special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, UNN reports, citing TSN.

Details

According to media reports, Zelenskyy discussed preparations for the talks in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for November 10–11, with the U.S. president’s special representatives. The consultations involving technical teams from Ukraine, the United States and Europe, which are taking place in Brussels these days, were also discussed.

The Prosperity Plan for Ukraine and financing for 2027 — Umerov spoke about two important meetings in Brussels

Let us recall

On November 4–5, the Ukrainian delegation will hold talks in Brussels with representatives of the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and NATO on security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery after the war.