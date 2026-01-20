Zelenskyy concerned about shift of attention from Ukraine due to events around Greenland

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is concerned about the shift in focus from Ukraine amid recent events surrounding Greenland and US President Donald Trump's statements about his desire to take control of the island. He stated this during an online conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy made the relevant statement while commenting on Trump's recent remarks that Europe should focus on the war between Russia and Ukraine, not on Greenland.

I am concerned about any loss of focus during a full-scale war. But I don't think these are interchangeable. That is, we have a full-scale war. And we have a specific aggressor. And we have specific victims. And here, only pressure on Russia and only strengthening Ukraine. There are no other tools to end the war. - he noted.

In the context of events around Greenland, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the United States would hear Europe "in the format of diplomacy."

We respect, I personally deeply respect Denmark and we respect their sovereignty and territorial integrity. I very, very much want America to hear Europe, specifically to hear it in the format of diplomacy. I think that's how it will all happen and I truly believe that there will be no major threats. - he emphasized.

Recall

Donald Trump criticized European leaders for resisting his plans to acquire Greenland. He stressed that Europe should focus on Russia's war with Ukraine.