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Zelenskyy awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Melania Trump received the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class, for humanitarian support for Ukraine and assistance to those affected by Russia's aggression.

Zelenskyy awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded U.S. First Lady Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 1079/2026 dated November 2, 2026, reports UNN.

To award the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, to Trump Melania — First Lady of the United States of America

— the decree states.

According to the report, the award is presented "for her significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, active human rights and charitable activities aimed at rescuing Ukrainian children and citizens affected by Russian aggression who were illegally deported and forcibly displaced from the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation."

The President of Ukraine's "Heart of Gold" distinction was also awarded to the special senior adviser to the First Lady of the United States of America, Mark Beckman — "for his significant personal contribution to providing humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens and supporting efforts aimed at rescuing and evacuating civilians from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

Supplement

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump personally devoted time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in temporarily occupied Oleshky.

Melania Trump, the White House emphasized, "independently initiated engagement between the two warring countries and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding areas of the Kherson region. This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by America's first lady."

Julia Shramko

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