Zelenskyy arrived in Copenhagen: already discussed Russia's escalation with the Danish Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Copenhagen to participate in the European Political Community summit. He met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, discussing airspace violations and a joint air defense system.

Zelenskyy arrived in Copenhagen: already discussed Russia's escalation with the Danish Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Danish capital Copenhagen to participate in the European Political Community summit, and has already met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, as he announced on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

Today we are working in Denmark at the European Political Community summit. I started my work with a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Recent violations of the airspace of Denmark, Poland, Romania, Norway and Estonia are in focus. Russia is escalating, and we discussed how we can respond to these threats.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized: "We have repeatedly proposed a common, integrated sky protection system." "The experience of Ukrainian specialists and Ukrainian technologies should become an important part of the European Union's 'Drone Wall' initiative. Currently, a strong group of Ukrainian military personnel is in Denmark, helping their Danish colleagues," Zelenskyy continued.

Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy

According to the President, the parties separately discussed the implementation of the PURL initiative and Denmark's further participation in this program. "We appreciate Denmark's contribution of 90 million euros," he said.

Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy

"I thank Denmark for the military aid package of over 360 million euros for Ukrainian production within the Danish model. I thank Prime Minister Frederiksen and the Danish people for their strong support," Zelenskyy noted.

Zelenskyy to meet European leaders in Copenhagen on Thursday

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mette Frederiksen
Copenhagen
European Union
Denmark
Norway
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Poland