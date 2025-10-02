Zelenskyy to meet European leaders in Copenhagen on Thursday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with European leaders in Copenhagen on Thursday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Reportedly, Zelenskyy will address the European Political Community meeting, which includes about 50 heads of state and government, as well as EU leaders.

He is also expected to hold a press conference with Frederiksen, the Danish government said.

