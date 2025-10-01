$41.140.18
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 14559 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 24080 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
02:16 PM • 19975 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 35736 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 23494 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 21747 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54410 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41293 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32140 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Russia always starts with hybrid attacks, so we need to act now: Zelenskyy addressed the members of the European Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need for concerted European action against Russia's hybrid attacks, which escalate into greater threats. He called for the creation of a "Drone Wall" and the intensification of defense production, as Ukraine has significant experience in defending against drones and missiles.

Russia always starts with hybrid attacks, so we need to act now: Zelenskyy addressed the members of the European Council

Russia always starts with hybrid attacks, and then it becomes something bigger and bigger, so we need to act now - united and strong. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address to the participants of the European Council meeting, UNN reports.

Russia is trying to go further. They always start with hybrid attacks. And first it's something small, then it's something bigger. There's always a next step. So we need to act now - united and strong. I thank all the leaders who already understand the danger and are uniting forces. We need to strengthen our defense capabilities, and Ukraine can really help. No country in Europe has more experience than Ukraine in defending against drones and missiles. I believe that Europe needs to create a "Drone Wall" as soon as possible. Drones are becoming the main weapon for armies and for criminal or terrorist groups. This is a fact. And another fact should be our common readiness to protect our people and infrastructure. And the sooner we all implement the SAFE program, the better. It can really accelerate the implementation of the "Drone Wall" idea.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that everyone needs reliable protection - every country in Europe.

No country can protect itself alone. This is a big mistake, even if only a few still think, say, "we don't have a coastline" or "we are surrounded by others, so we don't need to act together." Today, there are no security issues in Europe that would not concern the rest of Europe. And this understanding should unite us. We all need protection, so we all need to work to ensure that the "Drone Wall," security guarantees for Ukraine, and other defense measures really work. And this gives us all a strong reason to intensify and expand defense production, to create joint production projects.

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, Russia wants Europe to be divided, to argue, to look weak, and that is what Moscow is counting on.

But your support for Ukraine over these years proves otherwise - that Europe is much stronger than many expected. And the fact that we firmly resist Russian attacks during this war and justly retaliate when they attack our energy system proves that Russia is not as strong as it would like to appear. Therefore, we should not be afraid to build our own security models. Security guarantees for Ukraine, once we implement them, will become a security model for other European countries as well.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Let us remind you that

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council, held a brief trilateral meeting before the summit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
António Costa
Mette Frederiksen
European Commission
European Council
Denmark
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine