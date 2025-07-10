Zelenskyy arrived at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to Rome, arrived at the conference on Ukraine's recovery, writes UNN with reference to Sky TG24.

Details

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the "La Nuvola" conference center to participate in the conference on Ukraine's recovery," the report says.

Zelenskyy is reportedly scheduled to speak this morning at the plenary session of the conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

