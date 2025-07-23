$41.770.05
Zelenskyy appointed delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on July 23 23 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5266 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by decree No. 539/2025, established a delegation for peace negotiations with international partners and Russia. The negotiations will take place on July 23, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkey, under the leadership of Rustem Umerov.

Zelenskyy appointed delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul on July 23

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed a delegation for peace talks with international partners and the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 23. The delegation, led by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, included a total of 14 people, according to Decree No. 539/2025 of July 22, UNN writes.

Details

"To form a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process with international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace (July 23, 2025, Istanbul, Republic of Turkey)," the text of the decree states.

As indicated, the delegation was formed with the following composition:

  1. Rustem Umerov - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, head of the delegation;
    1. Oleksandr Bevz - Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
      1. Oleksandr Diakov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
        1. Serhiy Kyslytsia - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
          1. Yurii Kovbasa - Representative of the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies (by agreement);
            1. Heorhii Kuzmychov - Protocol Officer of the Office for the Provision of Service Activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
              1. Oleh Luhovskyi - First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;
                1. Yevhen Ostryanskyi - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
                  1. Oleksandr Poklad - Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;
                    1. Vadym Skibitskyi - Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine;
                      1. Andrii Fomin - Head of the International Law Department - Deputy Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
                        1. Oleksii Shevchenko - Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
                          1. Oleksandr Sherikhov - Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
                            1. Yevhen Shynkaryov - Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

                              The decree approved the directives of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with international partners of Ukraine, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation on achieving a just and lasting peace (attached, classified).

                              Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect23.07.25, 09:28

                              Julia Shramko

                              Julia Shramko

