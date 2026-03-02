Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to approve the strategy for next winter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting to approve the strategy for the next winter – updated plans for the protection and restoration of energy facilities and critical infrastructure in cities and communities must be approved, UNN reports.

We are preparing the NSDC to approve the strategy for the next winter: updated plans for the protection and restoration of energy facilities and critical infrastructure in cities and communities must be approved – comprehensive plans for the resilience of cities and regions.

Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy

The President discussed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov key priorities, the content of already prepared draft documents, and the achievements of specific regions.

Ukrainians have seen and felt which cities and communities were nevertheless prepared for the existing threats, and which did not effectively use the time before last year's winter. This year, a specific list of necessary actions will be approved for each region at the NSDC level, and at the same time, we will preserve and expand the effective solutions of those cities and communities that demonstrated the greatest results in protecting the energy system and supporting people this winter. We will also define specific tasks for Ukraine's air defense system and relevant work with partners. Ukraine will become stronger. Glory to Ukraine!