Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to approve the strategy for next winter

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 332 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 1518 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 4224 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 8390 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 11729 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 10298 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 11886 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14527 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 25455 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 16171 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 33504 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 13160 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 21848 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 20179 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 12503 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 332 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain about
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 25455 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to approve the strategy for next winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

President Zelenskyy is preparing a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to approve the strategy for next winter. Plans for the protection and restoration of energy facilities and critical infrastructure will be updated.

Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to approve the strategy for next winter

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting to approve the strategy for the next winter – updated plans for the protection and restoration of energy facilities and critical infrastructure in cities and communities must be approved, UNN reports.

We are preparing the NSDC to approve the strategy for the next winter: updated plans for the protection and restoration of energy facilities and critical infrastructure in cities and communities must be approved – comprehensive plans for the resilience of cities and regions.

- Zelenskyy reported.

Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy26.02.26, 21:13 • 70897 views

The President discussed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov key priorities, the content of already prepared draft documents, and the achievements of specific regions.

Ukrainians have seen and felt which cities and communities were nevertheless prepared for the existing threats, and which did not effectively use the time before last year's winter. This year, a specific list of necessary actions will be approved for each region at the NSDC level, and at the same time, we will preserve and expand the effective solutions of those cities and communities that demonstrated the greatest results in protecting the energy system and supporting people this winter. We will also define specific tasks for Ukraine's air defense system and relevant work with partners. Ukraine will become stronger. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy: strategy for preparing for next winter will be announced soon27.02.26, 14:10 • 5420 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Energy
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine