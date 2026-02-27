Zelenskyy: strategy for preparing for next winter will be announced soon

A strategy for Ukraine for the next winter, taking into account the experience of the regions amid massive Russian attacks on energy, will be determined in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN writes.

We held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the sequence of steps and the schedule for approving updated plans for the resilience of our regions and energy in general. The main changes that need to be implemented have already been prepared, and in the near future we will determine a strategy for Ukraine for the next winter, taking into account the experience of those regions, those of our communities that have demonstrated greater effectiveness this winter. - Zelenskyy stated on social media.

Zelenskyy: plan for communities' energy supply for the new heating season is being prepared based on this winter's experience

Also, according to him, "the Prime Minister reported on the government's readiness to ensure the annual indexation of pensions starting from March 1."

"Pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1%, and in total, the increase will affect about 10 million Ukrainians. Our state, even in the conditions of a full-scale war, ensures the indexation of pensions and all necessary social payments. We are also preparing other solutions that will support people and Ukrainian communities. Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko