Zelenskyy: strategy for preparing for next winter will be announced soon

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 4514 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 8374 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 22648 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 39629 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 35649 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 35288 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 30664 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 48652 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22569 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 110791 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 8490 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 16898 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 18146 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 14601 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 9630 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 4514 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 8374 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 35649 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 48652 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 39957 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Iran
China
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 16951 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 16442 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 47358 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 57095 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 59390 views
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Film
Social network

Zelenskyy: strategy for preparing for next winter will be announced soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

President Zelenskyy announced the development of a strategy for Ukraine for next winter, taking into account the experience of the regions. Also, from March 1, pensions will be indexed by 12.1% for 10 million Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy: strategy for preparing for next winter will be announced soon

A strategy for Ukraine for the next winter, taking into account the experience of the regions amid massive Russian attacks on energy, will be determined in the near future, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN writes.

We held a meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the sequence of steps and the schedule for approving updated plans for the resilience of our regions and energy in general. The main changes that need to be implemented have already been prepared, and in the near future we will determine a strategy for Ukraine for the next winter, taking into account the experience of those regions, those of our communities that have demonstrated greater effectiveness this winter.

- Zelenskyy stated on social media.

Zelenskyy: plan for communities' energy supply for the new heating season is being prepared based on this winter's experience19.02.26, 13:22 • 3688 views

Also, according to him, "the Prime Minister reported on the government's readiness to ensure the annual indexation of pensions starting from March 1."

"Pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1%, and in total, the increase will affect about 10 million Ukrainians. Our state, even in the conditions of a full-scale war, ensures the indexation of pensions and all necessary social payments. We are also preparing other solutions that will support people and Ukrainian communities. Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko25.02.26, 18:34 • 33431 view

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
