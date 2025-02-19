Zelensky on his alleged 4% rating: this is Russian disinformation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the information that his rating had dropped to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. Zelensky said this during a press conference on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Speaking of 4%, we have seen this disinformation. We understand that it comes from Russia, we understand that, and we have evidence that these numbers are being discussed between America and Russia. Unfortunately, Trump, who we have great respect for as a leader of the people, unfortunately lives in this disinformation space. The question is not even what kind of support I have, but what is important... The number one issue is how to protect ourselves from shelling - Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that if someone wants to change it right now, it will not work right now.

"There are a lot of opinions and understanding of what is happening here. First of all, I never comment on ratings, because I believe that commenting on ratings about myself or other leaders probably means that there is some kind of political competition going on, elections are underway. We don't have that here. If someone wants to change me right now, it won't work right now," Zelensky said.

Context

US President Donald Trump saidthat Zelenskyy's approval rating had allegedly dropped to 4%.

The KIIS has since reported that almost 60% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addendum

Fox News White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich, citing diplomatic sources close to the talks, said that the US and Russian delegations agreed on a three-stage peace plan to end the war in Ukraine during talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh .

According to the journalist, the plan provides for a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and the signing of a final agreement. At the same time, the United States and Russia consider holding new elections in Ukraine a key condition for the success of the settlement process.

Commenting on the information from a Fox News journalist in the White House about a three-stage peace plan to end the war, Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko saidthat this is a way to impose pro-Russian leadership on Ukraine.