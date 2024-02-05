Zelensky discusses support for business and farmers in Cherkasy region

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelensky discusses support for business and farmers in Cherkasy region

Zelensky discusses support for business and farmers in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104745 views

President Zelenskyy discussed business and economic development of Cherkasy region with local authorities and business representatives.

In Cherkasy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a regional meeting of members of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. The press service of the President's Office reported on the course of the meeting, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President's press service, the event was dedicated to the economic development of Cherkasy region, namely the development and support of the agricultural sector and its access to foreign markets.

The participants also discussed the issues of training specialists in blue-collar occupations and providing enterprises with supplies in times of war. 

The President also talked to business representatives. He emphasized the importance of discussing current business issues within the meetings of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. 

All businesses are important to us: every farmer, every person, even those that provide 10, 20, 30 jobs. Every company, legal entity, and individual is very important today. 

- The Head of State said. 

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" was launched to coordinate efforts between business and the state and the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law was established. The President emphasized that in times of war, it is necessary to secure the work of business in Ukraine in general and in Cherkasy region in particular.

The number one issue is air defense. We will build it up with domestic systems, primarily electronic warfare, and powerful Western-style systems. 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted. 

The Black Sea will be safe for shipping: Zelenskyi on the implementation of the Peace Formula05.02.24, 23:22 • 31835 views

The Head of State also said that a new fair mechanism for reserving employees of enterprises subject to military conscription is to be developed soon.

We all support our soldiers, but without people working, there will be no salaries. It is very important to keep the economy going. But at the same time, we must not forget that we cannot leave the guys on the front line without rotation. This is also very important. It is a priority today. That's why we stick to this formula: you either fight or work for the state. 

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

Zelensky said it was important to find a format to support businesses that operate openly and pay taxes. 

I asked our economists and law enforcement officers to develop a special approach to businesses that operate entirely in the black. Honest Ukrainian business, so that during the war there would be no questions from tax authorities and law enforcement. 

- The Head of State noted. 

For their part, entrepreneurs working in the agricultural sector thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entire team for restoring navigation on the Black Sea and ensuring the operation of the "grain corridor", which allowed Ukrainian farmers to export their products. 

The agency claims that business representatives thanked the President and the government for the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9".

 This is really the support we needed. We probably wouldn't have pulled through without it. 

 ," said farmer Ihor Novytskyi.

At the same time, farmers asked to increase the limits on working capital for agriculture, including livestock.

Zelenskyy visits Kropyvnytskyi: discusses support for IDPs and protection of critical infrastructure in the region05.02.24, 17:46 • 29749 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
cherkasyCherkassy

