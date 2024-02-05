Zelensky discusses support for business and farmers in Cherkasy region

In Cherkasy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a regional meeting of members of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities. The press service of the President's Office reported on the course of the meeting, UNN reports.

According to the President's press service, the event was dedicated to the economic development of Cherkasy region, namely the development and support of the agricultural sector and its access to foreign markets.

The participants also discussed the issues of training specialists in blue-collar occupations and providing enterprises with supplies in times of war.

The President also talked to business representatives. He emphasized the importance of discussing current business issues within the meetings of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

All businesses are important to us: every farmer, every person, even those that provide 10, 20, 30 jobs. Every company, legal entity, and individual is very important today. - The Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform "Made in Ukraine" was launched to coordinate efforts between business and the state and the Council for Support of Entrepreneurship under Martial Law was established. The President emphasized that in times of war, it is necessary to secure the work of business in Ukraine in general and in Cherkasy region in particular.

The number one issue is air defense. We will build it up with domestic systems, primarily electronic warfare, and powerful Western-style systems. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The Head of State also said that a new fair mechanism for reserving employees of enterprises subject to military conscription is to be developed soon.

We all support our soldiers, but without people working, there will be no salaries. It is very important to keep the economy going. But at the same time, we must not forget that we cannot leave the guys on the front line without rotation. This is also very important. It is a priority today. That's why we stick to this formula: you either fight or work for the state. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelensky said it was important to find a format to support businesses that operate openly and pay taxes.

I asked our economists and law enforcement officers to develop a special approach to businesses that operate entirely in the black. Honest Ukrainian business, so that during the war there would be no questions from tax authorities and law enforcement. - The Head of State noted.

For their part, entrepreneurs working in the agricultural sector thanked Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entire team for restoring navigation on the Black Sea and ensuring the operation of the "grain corridor", which allowed Ukrainian farmers to export their products.

The agency claims that business representatives thanked the President and the government for the state program "Affordable Loans 5-7-9".

This is really the support we needed. We probably wouldn't have pulled through without it. ," said farmer Ihor Novytskyi.

At the same time, farmers asked to increase the limits on working capital for agriculture, including livestock.

