The Black Sea will be safe for shipping: Zelenskyi on the implementation of the Peace Formula

One of the tangible results of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula will be free and safe navigation in the Black Sea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Cherkasy Oblast, reports UNN with reference to OP.

Details

During a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Cherkasy region under the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which will lead to free and safe navigation in the Black Sea.

We have, for example, a Formula for Peace. We will decide on the first summit at the level of leaders. And we want to come up with a result, in particular, a free and secure Black Sea. Exactly as envisaged by the Peace Formula. Everyone will be able to enter the Black Sea: large and oversized vessels of any size. There will be free navigation - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President also recalled Ukraine's achievements in withdrawing Russian ships from the Black Sea last year, emphasizing the independence of export corridors from Russian influence.

