The Black Sea will be safe for shipping: Zelenskyi on the implementation of the Peace Formula

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 24866 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105147 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133421 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133025 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173702 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170633 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178100 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167077 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 41546 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100763 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100342 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102269 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 57318 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 24866 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278837 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247021 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257592 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 22490 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133421 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105058 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121335 views
Actual
The Black Sea will be safe for shipping: Zelenskyi on the implementation of the Peace Formula

The Black Sea will be safe for shipping: Zelenskyi on the implementation of the Peace Formula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31836 views

The President notes that the implementation of the Peace Formula has led to free and safe navigation in the Black Sea.

One of the tangible results of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula will be free and safe navigation in the Black Sea. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Cherkasy Oblast, reports UNN with reference to OP.

Details

During a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Cherkasy region under the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his intention to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which will lead to free and safe navigation in the Black Sea.

We have, for example, a Formula for Peace. We will decide on the first summit at the level of leaders. And we want to come up with a result, in particular, a free and secure Black Sea. Exactly as envisaged by the Peace Formula. Everyone will be able to enter the Black Sea: large and oversized vessels of any size. There will be free navigation

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President also recalled Ukraine's achievements in withdrawing Russian ships from the Black Sea last year, emphasizing the independence of export corridors from Russian influence.

Turkey won't let Ukrainian minesweepers handed over to Kyiv into the Black Sea02.01.24, 17:27 • 88624 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
black-seaBlack Sea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising